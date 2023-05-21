SVB Wealth LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 91,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,108,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

