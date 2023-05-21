SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

NYSE TYL opened at $394.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.95 and a 200-day moving average of $336.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

