SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

