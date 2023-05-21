SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

