SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,362 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

