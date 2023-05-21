SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,172 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

