Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after purchasing an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,908. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

