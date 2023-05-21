Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,285. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.