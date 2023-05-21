Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after acquiring an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after acquiring an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,016,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

