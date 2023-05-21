Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 4,236,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,579. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

