Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 116,306 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,306 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,242,720,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,695. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

