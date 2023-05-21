Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 3.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $418.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

