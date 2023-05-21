Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $86.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

