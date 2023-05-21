Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

