Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.