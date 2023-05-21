Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

