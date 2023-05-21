Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares in the company, valued at $155,322,468.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 197,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.