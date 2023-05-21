Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

