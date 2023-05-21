Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $9.70 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

