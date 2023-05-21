Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

