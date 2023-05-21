Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.95 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion and $13.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,914,078,541 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
