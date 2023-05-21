Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 6th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $144.05 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tetra Tech by 57.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 12.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.