The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 851,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 83,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 415,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.