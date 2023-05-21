The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

