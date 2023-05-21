The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. 16,429,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,713,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.