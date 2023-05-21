Theta Fuel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $264.38 million and $1.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,144,278,260 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

