THORChain Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $388.30 million and $11.52 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00004233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get THORChain alerts:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,073,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,475,651 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

