Threshold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $275.55 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,967.33 or 1.00054302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,992,196.558561 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02787206 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,106,251.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.