Thunder Brawl Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,531.27 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $534,649.23 and approximately $18,531.27 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00290132 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $30,689.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

