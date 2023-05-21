Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $512,739.05 and $13,231.90 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00290132 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $30,689.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

