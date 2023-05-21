Tokocrypto Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $140.63 million and approximately $414,278.72 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.