Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

