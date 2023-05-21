Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %
TTD opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $14,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
