Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

TTD opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $14,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

