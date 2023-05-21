Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 251,475 shares of company stock worth $1,804,780 in the last 90 days. 42.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

