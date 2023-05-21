TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.75% of TreeHouse Foods worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on THS. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.