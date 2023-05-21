Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Trex worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trex by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Trex by 64.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 420,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Trex Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

