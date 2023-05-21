trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.97.

trivago stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 402,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,857. trivago has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 253.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

