TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ TRST opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $527,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 818,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
