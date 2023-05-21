Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Aigen Investment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 678.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,161 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 2.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $49.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

