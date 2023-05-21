U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
