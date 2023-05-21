U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

