Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,326,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Uber Technologies worth $403,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

UBER opened at $39.18 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

