UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.1 %

About UBS Group

Shares of UBS opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

