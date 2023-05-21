Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $563.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $491.05 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.18 and its 200 day moving average is $497.05.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
