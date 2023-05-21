Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $563.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $2,576,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $491.05 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.18 and its 200 day moving average is $497.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

