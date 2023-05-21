Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 76.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 462,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

