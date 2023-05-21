Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00019123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $32.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.26782915 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $25,361,054.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

