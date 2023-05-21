United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.62

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and traded as low as $9.08. United-Guardian shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 4,536 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

