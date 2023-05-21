United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $184.58 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,379 shares of company stock worth $48,881,317. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

