Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

