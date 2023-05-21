Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

