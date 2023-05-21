UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 1.2% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $481,179.57 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00013538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00344439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,315,051 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

