Utrust (UTK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36.38 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Utrust has a market cap of $59.70 million and $36.38 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

